Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.