Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

