Napa's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sho…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa a…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Na…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reach…
Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The fore…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.