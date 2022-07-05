 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News