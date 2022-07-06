Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
