Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.