Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

