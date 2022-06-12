This evening's outlook for Napa: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is s…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It s…