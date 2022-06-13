 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News