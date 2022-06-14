Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Winds shou…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Generally clear. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling h…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…