This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Winds shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Generally clear. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling h…
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Tempera…