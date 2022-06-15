Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.