Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

