Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.