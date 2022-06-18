 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News