Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
