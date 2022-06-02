This evening in Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
