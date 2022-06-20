For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Winds shou…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.