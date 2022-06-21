Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until TUE 10:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.