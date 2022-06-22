Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.…