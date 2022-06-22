Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.