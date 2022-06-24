 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

