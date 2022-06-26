Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
