Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 2:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

