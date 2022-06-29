 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

