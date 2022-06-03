Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.