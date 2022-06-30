 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

