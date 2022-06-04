 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

