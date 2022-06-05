For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
