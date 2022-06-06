For the drive home in Napa: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls …