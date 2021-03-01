Napa's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
