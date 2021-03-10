Napa's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
