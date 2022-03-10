Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.