This evening's outlook for Napa: Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
