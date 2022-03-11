This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
