Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.