This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be…
Napa's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the …