Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
