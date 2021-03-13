Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.