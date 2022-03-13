Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.