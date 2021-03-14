Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.