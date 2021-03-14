This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see…
Napa's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…