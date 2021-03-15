Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM PDT. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.