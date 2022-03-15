Napa's evening forecast: Light rain developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
