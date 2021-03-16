Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…
Napa's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…