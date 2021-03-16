Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.