This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
