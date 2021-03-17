Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.