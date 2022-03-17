Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
