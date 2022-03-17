 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

