For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forec…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Wi…