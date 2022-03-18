Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
