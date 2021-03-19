Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see some morning fog. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.