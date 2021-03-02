Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Napa. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.