Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
