Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.