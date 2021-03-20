Napa's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
