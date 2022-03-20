 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

