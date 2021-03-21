This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 AM PDT. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
