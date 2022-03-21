Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.